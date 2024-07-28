Peter Obi has expressed concern over the nationwide protest that will be held in the 36 states of the federation on August 1

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in last year's election noted that the 1999 constitution supported protest

Obi urged Nigerians to avoid actions that could disrupt the nation's progress, saying even though protest is legitimate, the Nigerian constitution provides freedom of expression but not destruction

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, supported the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship.

Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government.

Peter Obi backs hunger protest

Speaking on Sunday, July 28, Obi said protesters must carry out the act within the law's ambit.

The former governor of Anambra state also charged security agencies to be law-abiding, saying protest is allowed globally.

He said:

“Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult."

Peter Obi: "Hunger, hopelessness, sponsors of protest"

Meanwhile, the protest has been described as a move targeted against Tinubu's government and orchestrated by faceless groups.

But speaking after a meeting with Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state on Sunday, July 28, Peter Obi mentioned that hunger and hopelessness are the sponsors of the nationwide protest.

“When they talk about sponsors of the protest, I always say the sponsors are very simple. It’s hunger and hopelessness among the youth, so we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through.

“What I will say to the security agencies is that they should ensure they manage the situation again within the law. We should not strive to be over-bearing. It should be something that we will do within the law. There is nothing wrong. Protest is allowed globally. People also protest in my house.

“It is for us to listen to those who are protesting. Why are they protesting? Engage them. That is what governance is all about. There is nothing wrong with that. I was Governor for years and people protested,” Obi said.

This is the first time Obi would publicly make his stance about the protest known.

Peter Obi denies link to nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him.

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, that he was behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024.

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer.

