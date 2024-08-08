Pastor Tunde Bakare has explained why Nigerians joined the ongoing nationwide hunger and hardship protests

Bakare said those in political power live luxurious lifestyles and feed fat while asking the people to make sacrifices

The man of God and politician hunger is a unifier because it knows no religion, tribe or political party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said Nigerian politicians are not empathetic because they feed fat while asking the people to make sacrifices.

Bakare said empathy is a bedrock of dialogue because it allows people to feel with others, and to share in their joys and sorrows.

Bakare says politicians are feeding fat while asking Nigerians to sacrifice Photo credit: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while reacting to the ongoing #Endbadgovernance protests against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the Wilson and Yinka Badejo Memorial Lecture 2024 held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos on Wednesday, August 7, he said:

“It also means sitting where the people sit, as in the book of Ezekiel – feeling their pains and sharing their burdens. An empathetic leader does not feed fat while asking the people to tighten their belts. Nigerian political leaders have mostly not demonstrated empathy. Otherwise, how do you live so large while your people are ravished in (penury)?”

Why people join hunger protests

The cleric said Nigerians joined the nationwide protests because hunger knows no religion, tribe or political party.

Bakare, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others said hunger is a unifier.

The man of God added that at the root of even a religious crisis was a struggle for economic resources that manifested itself in politics.

“This is why it’s often said that hunger is a unifier. This is why citizens are responding or reacting to the hashtag #EndBadGovernance protests across the land, from the North to the South to the East to the West. Hunger does not ask whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, male or female, Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, APC, PDP, or Labour Party.”

Shehu Sani speaks on protests In Northern Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani explained how northern protesters are trying to overthrow the government of President Tinubu.

Sani said the intent of the protest is not about policies and programmes or the removal of subsidy but an attempt to take over power from Tinubu.

He said money and the Russian flag were given to the protesters to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder

Source: Legit.ng