Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Kano, Kano state - Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, on Wednesday, August 7, said intelligence failure led to the attacks on public and private properties during the 'End Bad Governance' protest in the state.

The Emir, who spoke when he inspected the Kano Printing Press, the NCC digital industrial park, and Barakat Stores, said security agents were notified of the plans for the attacks on some of the properties days before they occurred, Daily Trust reported.

Sanusi said:

“As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and he is an enemy to its people. What happened in Kano whoever saw them knew were planned. Kano was billed to be destroyed but we pray that God will not let them succeed. May God return all that was lost, we can only pray.

“Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen. Whoever did good knows, whoever did bad knows and they all will see their result. We pray that God gives the government opportunity to return it."

Sanusi added:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I swear to Almighty God those bent on destroying Kano will not succeed and God willing, the way they saw Kano they will leave it like that.”

Source: Legit.ng