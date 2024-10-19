President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom, arriving on Saturday, October 19

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu, who departed Abuja on Wednesday, October 2, touched down in the country on Saturday, October 19, bringing an end to his much-publicized retreat.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun in a tweet said:

"The eagle has landed. Welcome home Mr President."

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the vacation was part of President Tinubu’s annual leave, during which he engaged in what the presidency described as a "working vacation."

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, had previously clarified that the president would be using this period to recharge while continuing to work on critical governance matters.

What to Tinubu should expect moving forward

Legit.ng reports that with his return, the president is expected to hit the ground running, picking up where he left off on issues ranging from economic reform to national security.

Recently, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, expressed outrage over President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's international trips amidst Nigeria's deepening economic hardship.

Obi questioned Tinubu's leadership's priorities, pointing out the timing of his absence during a period of severe economic challenges.

His words:

"One would have expected the President to return earlier, considering the volume of work that needs urgent attention in a troubled nation like ours."

See the videos here:

Presidency gives update on Tinubu’s health

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, President Tinubu's senior special assistant on political and other matters, has provided information on the Nigerian leader's health in France.

Speaking in a new interview with DCL Hausa, Masari said contrary to what some government critics are insinuating, his principal is not battling any severe health challenge and is in a fine state of mind.

