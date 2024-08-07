Senator Shehu Sani has explained how northern protesters are trying to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sani said the intent of the protest is not about policies and programmes or removal of subsidy but an attempt to take over power from Tinubu

He said money and Russian flag were given to the protesters to create an atmosphere of anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder

FCT, Abuja - A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, said the hunger and hardship protests in the north was an attempt to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said money and the Russian flag were given to the youths to storm the streets, who later launched attacks on public infrastructure, and banks and molested people.

Sani said someone wrote a script for anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder in the north Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@abbkar_ai

Source: Twitter

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday, August 6.

The outspoken politician said the #EndBadGovernance protest in the north is not about Tinubu’s policies and programmes or the removal of subsidies.

Sani alleged that the protest was a well-written script to create anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder to take over the government from President Tinubu.

The interview shared via Channels TV handle (formerly known as Twitter) @channelstv, he said:

“The new dimension that money was shared with youth and the Russian flag was shared shows that the whole intent of the protest is not about policies and programmes of the government or removal of subsidy. But there was an attempt to create an atmosphere where there would be an overthrow of the government.

“When you see this kind of situation, there is someone that wrote a script for anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder.”

Legit.ng recalls that a tailor, simply identified as Ahmed, was arrested for promoting the Russian flag during the hunger protests in Kano state.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Ahmed and others for making Russian flags that was distributed during protests.

Waving of Russian flag started last week in a few places but the number increased by a wide margin on Monday, August 5.

Military warns protesters flying Russian flag

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army reacted to hunger protesters waving Russian flag during demonstrations in northern parts of the country.

The chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, said weaving a foreign flag in Nigeria is a treasonable offence.

Musa warned that the military will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria

