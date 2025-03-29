The presidency has tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his claim that he was being investigated for financial dealings with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the claim, adding that the EFCC remained an independent institution without any external influence

According to Onanuga, Atiku's claim was unfounded, and it was part of his desperate move to gain political relevance

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's claim that he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial dealings involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been dismissed by the presidency.

This claim was refuted in a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, on Friday, March 28. The presidency maintained that the claim by the former vice president was unfounded, adding that it was his desperate move to gain political relevance.

The presidency has dismissed the claim of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Presidency accused Atiku of false claim

According to Onanuga, Atiku's claim, which was made through his media office, was false and relied on social media gossip rather than fact. He then expressed concern that a politician like Atiku would give credibility to baseless social media speculation.

The statement further emphasized that President Bola Tinubu's focus was on confronting pressing rational issues and that there was no time for him to speak on “petty political distractions.”

The statement reads in part:

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks. His repeated attempts to drag the Presidency and Lagos State Government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention.”

How Atiku becomes Tinubu's critic

Recall that the former vice president has been accused of deploying divisive rhetoric since he lost the 2023 presidential election to President Bola Tinubu rather than addressing national issues as an elder statesman.

Some online reports have claimed that the EFCC's investigations of Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Ashimugu, have some connection with the former vice president and the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, alleging that the governor sent some money to the former vice president for his election in 2023.

Presidency has dismissed Atiku Abubakar's claim

Presidency advises Atiku

Onanuga then called on Atiku to channel his attention to promoting democracy, economic growth and national unity. The presidency then reaffirmed the independence of the EFCC and rejected the insinuation of political interference.

According to the statement, the EFCC operates within the statutory mandate without any external influence. It added that any suggestion that is contrary to the professionalism of the agency and the rule of law would undermine the commission.

The presidency then emphasized its commitment to accountability, transparency, and national development, while maintaining that these priorities remained its major focus.

Atiku opened up on collecting money from Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's camp has been accused of sponsoring a calumny campaign against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This is as Atiku denied the allegation that he received Lagos funds from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through one Ms. Aisha Achimugu, for his 2023 presidential election.

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku, then challenged the EFCC to make its findings open since it has been said to be part of the probe in an investigative report.

