FCT, Abuja - Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration's monetary and fiscal policies are not working.

Mohammed said Tinubu’s policies are causing inflation resulting in the sufferings of Nigerians.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum urged Tinubu to reconsider and review his policies due to the growing hardship in the country.

He stated this while speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Development Update in Abuja on Thursday, October 17, Vanguard reports.

“When the reforms started, the sub-nationals supported the President. But now, the macroeconomic policies causing inflation need to be reconsidered. There is hunger, people are suffering, and Nigerians are not benefitting from these reforms.”

Mohammed urged the federal government not to be dogmatic in its approach but rather to develop more effective economic policies.

The Bauch governor warned that hunger and economic hardship have created a volatile situation.

He claimed that that even the elite and people in his position are facing the threat of being lynched by frustrated citizens.

“What are you doing to reduce hunger? We must help the people cope.

“The purchasing power of the people has drastically diminished. My brother Cardoso, these policies are not working. They need to be reviewed. Let’s not resort to blackmail.”

