Hunger Protests Final Day Live Updates: One Million-Man Planned March
The #EndBadGovernance protests' organisers are prepared to stage a one-million-man march to wrap up the 10-day demonstration against the government's economic policies as hundreds of police and security agencies have been deployed to man major cities in the country.
So far, the protests have been marred with attacks on journalists and protesters as the organisers continued to demand the reversal of the fuel subsidy, an increment in the new minimum wage to N250,000, and suspension of the constitution, among many others.
Protesters troop out in Abuja, photos, videos emerge
Omoyele Sowore, the Action Alliance Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election and one of the leaders of the ongoing nationwide protest, shared photos and videos of demonstrators on day 10 of the protests.
Sowore took to his X page on Saturday, August 10, to announce the commencement of the wrap-up demonstration.
See the video and photos here:
Peaceful protest is not a crime
Amnesty International has insisted that staging a peaceful protest in Nigeria is not a crime, as the country's constitution makes it permissible.
The organisation made the claim in a tweet on Saturday, August 10, which is the last day of the nationwide hunger protests in Nigeria.
See the tweet here:
