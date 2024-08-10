The #EndBadGovernance protests' organisers are prepared to stage a one-million-man march to wrap up the 10-day demonstration against the government's economic policies as hundreds of police and security agencies have been deployed to man major cities in the country.

So far, the protests have been marred with attacks on journalists and protesters as the organisers continued to demand the reversal of the fuel subsidy, an increment in the new minimum wage to N250,000, and suspension of the constitution, among many others.