Northern appointees have been told what to do following the criticism of their elders of Tinubu's government

The minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle urged President Tinubu's Northern appointees, including Dr. Baba-Ahmed, to defend the administration against unjust attacks

He, however, maintained that it is their duty to promote and support the government's efforts, and they could either "take a stand or consider leaving"

The minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has called on all northern appointees to either support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or step down from their positions.

Why is Matawalle angry with Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Northern elders?

Matawalle issued this damning call while reacting to Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, as the special adviser on political affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

His appointment surprised many as he has been a strong critic of the APC-led administration over the years.

Meanwhile, NEF said Nigerians in the region regretted their support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the NEF, made this revelation on Tuesday, April 9. Against this backdrop, Suleiman disclosed that come the 2027 general elections, the north would place unity and consensus in selecting a presidential candidate above anything else.

But on Saturday, April 13, the minister lambasted NEF for attacking the Tinubu's administration and saying it regretted supporting Tinubu in the 2023 general election. He described the action of the NEF as a political burden on the North.

Baba-Ahmed, others told to either support Tinubu or exit

As reported by The Punch, this comment, however, did not sit well with Baba-Ahmed, who said Matawalle was ill-advised, noting that a better defence could have been presented.

However, in his defence, Matawalle in a statement on Monday, said as an appointee of the current administration, Baba-Ahmed needs to work towards its success and protect it from unwarranted criticism rooted in ethnic or narrow interests.

Matawalle, in the statement shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser information and strategy to President TinubuBayo Onanuga, on his X account on Monday, reads thus:

"It is pertinent to state that every appointee of President Tinubu including Dr. Baba-Ahmed owe the government a copious duty to promote, elucidate and advance the good works and commendable efforts of the government across all sectors.

"As appointees of the government from the North, we must all take a stand, be unequivocal and be counted in the roll of honours for our support and work for the success of the administration we are serving. This is not the time to keep quiet in the face of intimidation and misrepresentation of the efforts and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR . We must stand up to be counted for being on the part of government or take our exit."

