Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers' Day, celebrated annually on May 1st.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu lauded the nation's workforce for their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and unrelenting commitment to the country's progress and development.

The President acknowledged the invaluable contributions of workers across various sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and all others who keep the nation's engine running.

Ngelale said:

"President Tinubu celebrates Nigerian workers across all spheres - from the clerical officer who ensures the proper documentation and distribution of correspondence; the security officer who remains ever dutiful through all seasons; the teacher who secures the future of our nation by imparting knowledge to the next generation; the doctor who works relentlessly to save precious lives, and to all Nigerian workers who keep the candle aflame."

He emphasised his administration's commitment to enhancing the welfare of workers, highlighting initiatives such as the wage award and the forthcoming minimum wage review.

President Tinubu reiterated his belief in the principle of fair compensation, stating that a labourer deserves not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.

He assured workers of his dedication to improving their working conditions and providing the necessary tools for success.

As Nigeria celebrates Workers' Day, President Tinubu's message serves as a testament to the importance of recognising the nation's workforce.

