NSA Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday, April 18, said the north now has what it needs to bring about its own development and growth

Ribadu, speaking in Sokoto on Thursday noted that President Bola Tinubu's love for the north was his chief reason for appointing persons from the region into key positions

The NSA added that the president favoured the north more because he wanted the place to experience a positive turnaround

Sokoto - Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, has noted that President Bola Tinubu deliberately appointed northerners into strategic government positions for a reason.

Speaking during a convocation lecture at Usmanu Danfordiyo University, Ribadu disclosed that President Tinubu picked northerners to take charge of strategic places because he wanted problems in the region dealt with.

Ribadu believes the north is now responsible for its own development

The NSA who on Thursday, April 18, admitted that the North was bedevilled with challenges, ranging from insecurity and out-of-school children to poverty and others disclosed that the region is dear to Tinubu's heart.

Ribadu said:

“At the time he (Tinubu) was forming this government, he said the North was very dear to his heart and that he would do everything to address its challenges.

“This is why he appointed northerners into key offices. He handed over security and Defence to the North.

He gave us both ministers for Agriculture and Education. He also gave us the minister of health and foreign affairs in his quest to turn around the fortune of the region."

According to Ribadu, the responsibility to establish the north and make it what it should be is now on northerners, since the current administration has done its bit in this regard.

He pointed out:

"...Now the rest is on us, we northerners. Lets put our differences aside and work for the betterment of our region and Nigeria."

NSA Nuhu Ribadu visits El-Rufai at his residence

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, hosted President Bola Tinubu's camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday, March 20.

This came amid the rumour that the outspoken former governor plans to dump the ruling APC to an opposition party.

