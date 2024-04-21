Former Zamfara Central Senator, Kabiru Marafa said the Norther Elders are not ‘paperweights and a burden’

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa has lambasted the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, for calling the Northern elders a burden and paperweights.

Marafa called on Matawalle to withdraw the offensive statement and tender an unreserved apology to the Northern elders and Northerners in general.

Marafa says insulting the Northern Elders is tantamount to insulting the entire people of the region. Photo credit:@AAAdeyeye/Bello Matawalle

The former senator stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, April 21, Daily Trust reports.

He said the minister insulting the Northern Elders is tantamount to insulting the entire people of the region.

He urged the North to disregard the former Zamfara state governor’s statement because he knows that President Bola Tinubu holds the North, the Northerners, and their leaders in high esteem, The Punch reports.

“I want to state categorically that this view expressed by Mr Matawalle is his personal opinion and not in any way that of Mr President or the Presidency, and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“I know for sure that the North, Northerners and the Northern elders are neither a burden nor a paperweight in the scheme of things in the region and the country as a whole. The president shares this view, and therefore he is with me on this.”

"We regret voting Tinubu," Northern elders open up

Legit.ng earlier reported that NEF said Nigerians in the region regretted their support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the NEF, made this revelation on Tuesday, April 9. Against this backdrop, Suleiman disclosed that come to the 2027 general elections, the North would place unity and consensus in selecting a presidential candidate above anything else.

“The North made a mistake in voting Bola Tinubu to the presidency in 2023, and it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future."

