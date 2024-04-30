Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has declared Wednesday, May 1, 2024, as a public holiday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, reaffirmed that President Tinubu's administration is committed to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced on Tuesday, April 30. Photo credit:@officialABAT

Tunji-Ojo made this known in a statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @MinOfInteriorNG on Tuesday, April 30.

The statement was signed by Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary in the ministry of interior.

"In alignment with this year's theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens. Let me reaffirm Mr. President's commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development".

