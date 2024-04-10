Nigerians in the northern region are regretting that they voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 elections

This was the submission of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) during a chat with reporters on Tuesday, April 9

The spokesman of the forum, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, noted that in the next general elections, the north will prioritise unity over other things in selecting a president

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have said that Nigerians in the region regret their support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the NEF made this revelation on Tuesday, April 9.

Against this backdrop, Suleiman disclosed that come the 2027 general elections, the north will place unity and consensus in selecting a presidential candidate above anything else, Sahara Reporters reports.

This means a big hurdle for President Tinubu come 2027

Speaking with The Guardian on Tuesday, the forum's spokesman noted:

“The North made a mistake in voting Bola Tinubu to the presidency in 2023, and it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future.

“They have learned from their past misstep and will strive to select a candidate who can unite the country and govern in the best interests of all Nigerians.

“Moving forward, the North will be more cautious in selecting a candidate for the presidency. They will prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country."

