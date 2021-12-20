Amy Eshleman’s biography: who is mayor Lori Lightfoot’s wife?

Amy Eshleman is the former Chicago Public Library assistant commissioner. Currently, she is well-known as Chicago’s first lady as she is the wife of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Furthermore, she is a prominent advocate for children and young adults’ rights. What should you know about her?

The young adults' advocate addressing a gathering at one of the YOUmedia meetings. Photo: @thechifirstlady

Source: Instagram

The duo has been together for approximately 16 years but kept their relationship a secret until same-sex marriage was legalized in Illinois and wedded. Amy’s partner is the first openly lesbian African-American to assume a mayor’s office in the US. Check out Amy’s bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Amy Eshleman

: Amy Eshleman Nickname : Amy

: Amy Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 31 December 1961

: 31 December 1961 Age : 60 years old (as of 2022)

: 60 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Sterling, Illinois, USA

: Sterling, Illinois, USA Current residence : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Queer

: Queer Height in feet : 6’

: 6’ Height in centimetres : 183

: 183 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Lori Lightfoot

: Lori Lightfoot Children : 1

: 1 School : Sterling High School

: Sterling High School College : Miami University

: Miami University Profession : Activist and former Chicago Public Library assistant commissioner

: Activist and former Chicago Public Library assistant commissioner Twitter : @TheChiFirstLady

: @TheChiFirstLady Instagram : @thechifirstlady

: @thechifirstlady Facebook: @TheChiFirstLady

Amy Eshleman’s biography

Amy was born on 31 December 1961 in Sterling, Illinois, USA. Amy Eshleman’s parents are not known as she has not disclosed any details about her family.

As for her education, she studied at Sterling High School, where she was a sports enthusiast and took part in tennis and basketball games. She holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Miami University in Ohio.

Lightfoot's wife having an outdoor moment with her pet dog. Photo: @thechifirstlady

Source: Instagram

How old is Amy Eshleman?

Lori Lightfoot’s partner is 60 years old. She marks her birthday on 31 December every year, and her birth sign is Capricorn.

Is Amy Eshleman white?

Yes. Lori Lightfoot’s spouse is an American of white ethnicity.

What is Amy Eshleman’s profession?

Amy is an advocate of young people’s rights. She has been vocal about the growth and development of young people, especially in Chicago. Together with her partner, they have an organization called My CHI My Future, which exposes youth in Chicago to various out-of-school experiences that help them discover and nurture their skills, build relationships, and connect them to lots of opportunities.

Lori Lightfoot’s wife was employed as an Associate Commissioner at Chicago Public Library between 1994 and 2012, a period in which she helped develop and promote YOUmedia, a digital platform for youth.

Who is Lori Lightfoot married to?

The Chicago mayor is married to Amy Eshleman. Amy Eshleman and Lori Lightfoot on 1 June 2014 when same-sex marriage was legalized in Illinois. The couple has been married for 7 years, but they have been together for a much longer time.

The couple has an adopted daughter called Vivian Lightfoot. Amy Eshleman’s daughter is 13 years old.

Lightfoot's family members posing for a group photo. Photo: @thechifirstlady

Source: Instagram

How tall is Amy Eshleman?

Amy Eshleman’s height is 6 feet (154 cm) tall.

How much is Amy Eshleman’s net worth?

According to the Edailybuzz website, the activist’s net worth is $700 thousand. However, it is not a credible source, and thus, the information is unreliable. She earned most of her wealth working as an assistant commissioner at Chicago Public Library.

Is Amy Eshleman active on social media?

Mayor Lightfoot’s spouse is a regular social media user. She is present on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with 4 thousand followers, 6.1 thousand followers, and 3.4 thousand followers, respectively. Amy posts a lot about her activism work, politics, and personal lifestyle. She also uses the platforms to inform her followers about her partner’s political ambitions and activities.

Amy Eshleman is the wife of mayor Lori Lightfoot and the first lady of Chicago. She is also the mother of their 16-year-old adopted daughter.

