Umuahia, Abia state - Anthony Agbazuere, the chief of staff (CoS) to the immediate past governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has led other political appointees in the last administration to join the All Progressives Congress(APC).

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, April 2, the defectors joined the party steering the affairs of Nigeria at the centre from the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There are talks of one of the PDP rebel governors, Okezie Ikpeazu, teaming up with the APC. Photo credits: @IkpeazuOkezie, @OfficialAPCNg

Others who defected include a former information and strategy commissioner, Barrister Eze Chikamnayo from Umunneochi and former NDDC commissioner, Chief Chimezie Okoronkwo.

Their development took place on Monday, April 1, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party members in Umunneochi ahead of the zonal caucus meeting of the APC on Tuesday, April 2.

Ikpeazu may join APC

Although the camp of the immediate past governor has remained quiet over the mass defection of its members from the PDP, others have insinuated it may be part of the moves to have Ikpeazu join the APC.

The national welfare secretary of the APC, Donatus Nwankpa, said:

“It is just political realignment and reintegration.

“It is part of the political revolution. Their coming will further strengthen the party (APC).

“They assured that they are bringing value and followership.

“They said that they felt that they want to be part of the national grid. That they have a lot to offer and that they see APC as the party that has the solution to Abia problems.”

