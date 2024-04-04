It is not going to be a smooth ride, but the Ondo state governor is hopeful that things will work out for his good

Ondo state, Akure - On Thursday, April 4, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state dismissed the threat of the 15 governorship aspirants vying for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the April 20 primary election.

Aiyedatiwa spoke after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

As reported by The New Telegraph, Aiyedatiwa and the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday submitted their forms as they vie for the party’s ticket in the forthcoming exercise.

The governor will wrestle power during primary election with Jimoh Ibrahim; APC chieftain, Olusola Oke; former President of Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Dr Funmi Waheed-Adekojo and APC national vice chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke.

Others are Akinfolarin Samuel, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Okunjimi Odimayo, Adewale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema and Gen. Ohunyeye Olamide, Morayo Lebi, Garvey Oladiran Iyanjan and Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

But Aiyedatiwa said remained the aspirant to beat ahead of the shadow poll, adding that he was not afraid of his co-contestants, The Punch reported.

He said:

“I am aware we have 15 other aspirants jostling for this same office. They are also eminently qualified. Let me say here that I respect all of them. But we know ourselves. They have been around. We know who they are and what they can do. They are illustrious sons and daughters of the land. But I can tell you there is nothing to fear.

“I can tell you the people of Ondo State know what and who they want. As I said, the youth, women, traders, farmers, artisans, and Ondo workers are all calling for me to continue. Those are the people who will determine who will win the election. I have no fear because they are already speaking. In fact, they have spoken. So there is nothing to fear."

