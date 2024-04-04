Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on Thursday, April 4, said any changes to the list of caretaker committee members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the province, were not in line with the original agreement.

Fubara vowed that it would not be accepted.

Governor Fubara spoke at the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Centre located around Elelenwo/Rumuokrusi.

Fubara's remarks came after concerns raised by his supporters about the list of state and local government caretaker committee members published by the party’s national working committee (NWC).

The list allegedly included names of former Governor Nyesom Wike’s supporters who were previously not members of the party’s executive.

Legit.ng reports that Fubara, the political godson of Wike, the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, has literally parted ways with his predecessor in what has been described as the battle for the soul of the oil-rich state. The feud between Messrs Fubara and Wike is far from over.

Governor Fubara clarified that during a meeting, it was decided to extend the tenure of the executives in states where their tenures had expired by three months. He emphasised that no new names were to be added.

He said:

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the media. Let me brief you. We have a meeting and agreed that all the states affected, the executive should be extended for three months. This extension is not to bring in new names.”

Furthermore, Fubara pointed out that the caretaker committee members were not expected to operate independently of the state governors.

Governor Fubara mentioned that the national executive committee (NEC) of the party would convene on April 18 to ratify the list.

He said the current situation in Rivers state is due to some individuals seeking attention.

