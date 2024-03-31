President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ensure that he reshuffles his cabinet every year for effective governance

An APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, gave the advice to the president in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

Chukwuebuka also suggested that some ministers have not lived up to expectations and suggested two who should be immediately sacked

Two ministers of President Bola Tinubu have been fingered to be incompetent in their positions in the about a-year-old administration.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, commented on Tinubu's ministers' performance so far.

Chukwuebuka maintained that Tinubu should reshuffle his cabinet every year to gear up the ministers to live up to the people's expectations of the renewed hope agenda of the president.

Minister Tinubu should sack

The APC chieftain maintained that he had not felt the impact of the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu and his counterpart in the ministry of women affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, in the government of President Tinubu.

He further recommended the sacking of the ministers while urging President Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet consistently.

Chukwuebuka said:

"His Cabinet should be reshuffled every year. Many incapable ministers have nothing to contribute. I don't know how they find their way to that position, starting from minister of power who has turned to minister of darkness, minister of women's affairs and others."

Barely three months into office, Tinubu appointed 43 ministers the Senate confirmed in August 2023. The names of the ministers released included members of the opposition party, such as Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-governor of Rivers state.

