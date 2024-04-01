Shehu Musa Gabam, National Chairman of SDP, has commented on the visit of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to the party's secretariat

Gabam said his relationship with the former governor predated 1999, the year democracy returned to Nigeria after decades under military rule

He said he was not surprised about the rumour, adding that dynamics are changing and lots of interests are keying in, but that would not affect their friendship

Recently, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, visited the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This move unsettled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and sparked a lot of political debate.

El-Rufai, who is also a Chieftain of the APC and played a key role in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, also visited the former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in their hometowns.

Shehu Musa Gabam, National Chairman of SDP, who appeared on a TVC programme ‘Politics on Sunday’ anchored by Femi Akande and monitored by Legit.ng, said that the visit of El-Rufai to his party’s secretariat indicates that the dynamics are changing.

What is the relationship between El-Rufai and SDP

Gabam said his relationship with El-Rufai predates 1999, and he wondered why Nigerians would misinterpret or interpret it the way that suits them.

Furthermore, the SDP informed the public that President Tinubu or the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu can visit his party secretariat because they are friends.

His statement reads in part:

“I am not surprised that people are talking about SDP. A lot of people need to understand that the dynamics are shifting, a lot of interests are keying in, and of course, that will not stop people from discussing. Some of us who are career politicians understand the difference between relationships and political interests. We value relationship more than political interest, political interest can shift, but relationship remains."

