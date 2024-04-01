Davidson Nnamani, the Enugu state governorship hopeful under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 election, has joined the APC

Also on the defection list is Chukwuka Utazi who represented Enugu North senatorial zone

The defectors were received into the APC on Saturday, March 30, with an APC leader, Emma Eneukwu, sending a warning message

Enugu, Enugu state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Enugu state, Chukwuka Utazi, has left the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Premium Times, Utazi, who represented Enugu North district in the ninth senate, was received into the APC on Saturday, March 30.

Former minister, Enugu senator, and others have dumped the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The reception happened during a meeting of the APC leaders at the party secretariat in Enugu.

Another top PDP chieftain who was received at the APC secretariat was a one-time Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Ambassador Fidelia Njeze, Vanguard newspaper noted.

Apart from Messrs Utazi and Njeze, Davidson Nnamani, the Enugu state governorship hopeful under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), also teamed up with the party steering the affairs of Nigeria at the centre — the APC.

Why I joined APC - Ex-PDP senator

Speaking shortly after joining the APC, ex-PDP man, Utazi, said he was joining the party to realise the Igbo presidential dream.

His words:

“Today is a special day in my political career. As a national politician, I want to join politics at the centre. What we are doing in Enugu cannot take Enugu anywhere. I resigned from PDP. Nothing is coming to Enugu. If you are not at the centre, you are failing.

“The only way to get Igbo presidency is to serve as a servant at the APC."

Receiving the defectors, APC national deputy chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu, charged them to shun anti-party activities. He warned that the party would not tolerate it.

According to him, politics is all about numbers.

