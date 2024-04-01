Governor Sani vs El-Rufai: Actual Reason APC Suspended Women Leader
- The Kaduna state chapter of the APC suspended the women leader over alleged defamation of Governor Uba Sani's character
- The suspension of the women's leader followed her criticism of Governor Sani's revelation against his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai
- Governor Sani has said that his administration inherited a huge debt from his predecessor, El-Rufai
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has announced the suspension of its women leader after she defended the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, following the controversies of the debt revelation made by the governor.
Earlier on Friday, March 29, Governor Uba Sani lamented about the high debt profile his administration inherited from that of El-Rufai.
Kaduna: Uba Sani tackles El-Rufai
The governor disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from his predecessor.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
But the women leader of the APC in the state expressed strong opposition to the governor's remark, describing him as treacherous, nothing that El-Rufai did everything to secure him victory in the 2023 elections.
Her statement reads in part:
"If you say there is no money in Kaduna State, why don’t you resign? Notwithstanding the huge debt burden, he ran from pillar to post, trying to get the party’s governorship ticket from Mallam (El-Rufai)"
Why APC suspended women leader
However, in a letter signed by the APC Kaduna state chairman and secretary, Ali Maishago and Zakka Bassahuwa, the women leader was suspended for allegedly defaming the governor's character.
The state APC leaders said the women leaders' actions were against the party's constitution.
“It's illegal”: Drama as Falana issues Akpabio 7-day ultimatum to reinstate Ningi, reverse suspension
The suspension letter partly read:
“Deformation (sic) of the character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Uba Sani.
“Unauthorized publicity of the party dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State."
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng