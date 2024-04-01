The Kaduna state chapter of the APC suspended the women leader over alleged defamation of Governor Uba Sani's character

The suspension of the women's leader followed her criticism of Governor Sani's revelation against his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Sani has said that his administration inherited a huge debt from his predecessor, El-Rufai

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has announced the suspension of its women leader after she defended the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, following the controversies of the debt revelation made by the governor.

Earlier on Friday, March 29, Governor Uba Sani lamented about the high debt profile his administration inherited from that of El-Rufai.

APC suspends women leader over comments on Governor Sani's comment against El-Rufai Photo Credit: Uba Sani, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Kaduna: Uba Sani tackles El-Rufai

The governor disclosed that his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from his predecessor.

But the women leader of the APC in the state expressed strong opposition to the governor's remark, describing him as treacherous, nothing that El-Rufai did everything to secure him victory in the 2023 elections.

Her statement reads in part:

"If you say there is no money in Kaduna State, why don’t you resign? Notwithstanding the huge debt burden, he ran from pillar to post, trying to get the party’s governorship ticket from Mallam (El-Rufai)"

Why APC suspended women leader

However, in a letter signed by the APC Kaduna state chairman and secretary, Ali Maishago and Zakka Bassahuwa, the women leader was suspended for allegedly defaming the governor's character.

The state APC leaders said the women leaders' actions were against the party's constitution.

The suspension letter partly read:

“Deformation (sic) of the character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Uba Sani.

“Unauthorized publicity of the party dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State."

Source: Legit.ng