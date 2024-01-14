The EFCC has reignited money laundering cases against 13 former governors and ministers

Allegations of a $2.2bn scandal involving arms procurement have surfaced, implicating notable figures like Sambo Dasuki, Raymond Dokpesi, Attahiru Bafarawa, and Bashir Yuguda

Former governors and ministers, including Fayemi, Fayose, Matawalle, Odili, Orji, Goje, Wamako, Sylva, and Lamido, face probes for alleged financial misconduct

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Following the suspension of the minister, Betta Edu, over an alleged N585 million scandal within her Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened money laundering cases against 13 former governors.

The anti-graft agency has reviewed the cases of the former governors and some former ministers, with the amounts involved running into over N853.8 billion.

EFCC digs deep into arms procurement fund diversion following Betta Edu's scandal. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi, Photo credit: Dr. Betta Edu Media Watch, Bello Matawalle

Recall that on Monday, January 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate suspension of the minister.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed that the scandal includes alleged approval of payment of hundreds of millions of naira into private accounts of civil servants.

Findings by Sunday PUNCH revealed that the amount at stake in the high-profile cases involving the former governors and ex-ministers was not less than N772.2bn.

However, the anti-graft agency is currently investigating the N81.6bn that was allegedly looted in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Background:

The money laundering cases reopened by the EFCC involve a staggering amount of N853.8bn, with specific investigations into N772.2bn related to former governors and ministers.

Additionally, the $2.2bn scandal implicates prominent figures, including Dasuki, Dokpesi, Bafarawa, and Yuguda, with allegations of diversion and misappropriation of funds intended for arms procurement.

Governors that have been dragged into EFCC's fresh probe

The affected persons include;

Two former Ekiti State governors, Kayode Fayemi and Ayo Fayose;

Former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle;

Two former Enugu State governors, Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime;

Former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu; former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others affected are:

Other former governors affected are;

Former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili;

Former Abia state governor, Theodore Orji;

Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje;

Former Sokoto state governor, Aliyu Wamako;

Former Bayelsa state governor, Timipre Sylva; and

Former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido.

Why EFCC is after Matawalle and Fayemi

Matawalle, who is currently serving as the minister of Defence in the administration of President Tinubu, is being probed for alleged N70bn money laundering; while Fayemi, who served as Minister of Solid Minerals Development in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet from November 11, 2015 to May 30, 2018, is being investigated for an alleged N4bn fraud.

Betta Edu: 20 directors land in EFCC's net as anti-graft agency digs deep

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC has widened its investigation of the financial misconduct spotted at the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation as 20 senior directors and officials were reportedly summoned.

According to The Punch, some of the officials of the ministry were allegedly summoned by the EFCC investigators at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency on Thursday, January 11.

The development came after a detailed investigative report and recommendation presented to the EFCC by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Humanitarian ministry scandals: EFCC seizes Edu, former minister’s passports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has reportedly seized the passports of Betta Edu, the minister recently suspended by President Bola Tinubu over financial misconduct.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, also had her passport seized.

Suspended minister Edu and her predecessor, Umar-Farooq, were under investigation by the EFCC over reported financial misconduct rocking the ministry.

