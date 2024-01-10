The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this, however, did not reveal Edu's bail conditions

Edu is being interrogated over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has been released on bail, after hours of grilling by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The anti-graft agency grilled Edu over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant, Premium Times reported.

According to Premium Times, Edu was granted bail on Tuesday night after she honoured the EFCC invitation and was held in custody.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that Edu was released on bail on Tuesday.

Oyewale, however, refrained from commenting on the terms and conditions.

“She was given a bail yesterday night. I want to tell you that the investigation still continues."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a highly reliable source at the anti-graft agency said Edu was at the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“An official invitation by the commission was sent to her on Monday and she honoured the invitation on Tuesday.

“She is being interrogated by the commission and she is expected to give proper insight into the issue at hand,’’

Betta Edu, Arrives EFCC Headquarters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edu arrived at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency confirms the presence of Edu at its office, stating that interrogation has commenced.

Tinubu suspends minister Betta Edu over N585.2m scandal

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 8, announced the suspension of Betta Edu as a minister in his cabinet.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Edu's suspension came a day after Tinubu ordered a thorough probe of her ministry over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

