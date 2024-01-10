The EFCC has reportedly seized the passports of Betta Edu, the minister recently suspended by President Bola Tinubu over financial misconduct

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, also had her passport seized

Suspended minister Edu and her predecessor, Umar-Farooq, were under investigation of the EFCC over the report of financial misconduct rocking the ministry

Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation affairs, who was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, and his predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, have their passports seized.

The two ministers' passports were seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the ongoing investigation of financial misconduct rocking the ministry, The Punch reported.

How Betta Edu lands in EFCC custody

Edu was at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at 10am on Tuesday, January 9, and was quizzed by the investigators of the commission till 7pm.

The embattled minister was burst after a leaked memo revealed how she directed the accountant-general of the federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer the sum of N585m to an individual account, Oniyelu Bridget.

According to the ministry, Bridget currently serves as the project accountant for grants for vulnerable groups.

Why Buhari's minister, Umar-Farooq in EFCC custody

Edu's predecessor, Umar Farouq, who served under former President Buhari, was also quizzed by the EFCC investigator for 12 hours on Monday, January 8, over the probe of N37.1 billion allegedly mismanaged when she was in office through a contractor, James Okwete.

The passport of the former minister was also seized by the anti-graft agency. This was part of the conditions given in her bail clause before she was released on Monday night.

A reliable source with the EFCC disclosed that the passports of the former minister and her successor, Edu, were seized to stop them from leaving the country while an investigation was still ongoing.

