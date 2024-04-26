The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has commended the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apprehend the wanted Yahaya Bello

She criticised the former Kogi governor for resisting the anti-graft agency's efforts to take him into custody

Akpoti-Uduaghan praised EFCC boss Ola Olukoyede for his relentless determination to rid the nation of corrupt individuals

The people's choice member of the National Assembly representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has criticised former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for fleeing from justice.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared the former governor wanted after he refused to honour the commission's invitation.

Senator Natasha tasks the EFCC to ensure that they hold Bello responsible for his crimes

Source: Instagram

The anti-graft agency had summoned the former governor to explain how a staggering sum of N80.2 billion disappeared from the state government treasury during his tenure.

However, Bello declined, citing fears of confrontations with lurking journalists allegedly planted by an unnamed female senator at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan commends the EFCC's resilience in the face of mounting pressure from suspects.

The Vanguard reported that Bello mentioned that the fear of arrest is what is stopping him from making a public appearance in court.

She also praises the recent handover of 14 recovered assets to the Enugu State government after decades-long investigations.

Reacting to a recent video featuring EFCC boss Ola Olikoyede, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan notes that he had previously approached Bello to explain the mysterious disappearance of a large sum of money belonging to the Kogi state government.

Natasha said:

"I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi's former chief security officer. As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria's laws and constitution"

She further emphasised that no one is above the law, regardless of their past status. She advised the EFCC not to betray public trust and to pursue the investigation to its conclusion.

American school to refund N992m of Yahaya Bello's children's fees

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the American institution, where the EFCC revealed that Yahaya Bello transferred state funds, has responded.

The foreign school has stated that the funds will be returned to the nation's treasury through the anti-corruption agency.

