The drama that followed the move of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17, has refused to leave the media space in Nigeria.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

List of former governors who perform drama like Yahaya Bello over EFCC's arrest

Source: Twitter

For over 10 hours, the former governor, popularly referred to as the “White Lion,” could not leave his house until the arrival of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who allegedly aided Bello's escape.

As the EFCC declared on Thursday, April 18, Bello is now a wanted person. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have placed the former governor on their watchlist.

Meanwhile, Bello was not the first former governor to be arrested dramatically by the EFCC. Other former governors who have attempted to evade EFCC's arrest are listed below:

“EFCC, I Am Here”, Fayose

While enjoying immunity as the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose knew that the EFCC would pursue him at the end of his tenure.

On October 16, 2018, a day before the end of his tenure, Fayose handed over the affairs of the state to the head of the civil service and travelled to Abuja to hand himself over to the anti-graft agency.

How Fayose submitted himself to the EFCC

Source: Twitter

Fayose was very dramatic as he put on a T-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I'm here.” He then shared photos of himself arriving at the EFCC headquarters on his X, formerly Twitter.

The former governor also went to the EFCC's office with a backpack containing bedclothes and a pillowcase, saying he was ready to be detained by the EFCC as long as they wanted to.

Influential politicians, including Nyesom Wike, the then governor of Rivers state, and Femi Fani-Kayode, The former minister of aviation, accompanied Fayose to the EFCC office.

A few days later, Fayose was arraigned by the EFCC on an 11-count charge, bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9 billion. The case is still in court today.

"Dem wan come shoot me" - Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, is another high-profile Nigerian EFCC operative who was arrested in a dramatic fashion. On May 24, 2022, the anti-graft agency's operative stormed the former governor's residence in the Maitama area of Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

How the EFCC arrested former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha

Source: Twitter

After waiting for hours, the EFCC began to break down the door of the house. As the operatives hit the door, the former governor went live on Facebook from his living room to inform his followers about what was going on.

Okorocha was eventually arrested on the same day after the EFCC operatives broke in through the ceiling of his living room. The operatives successfully dispersed his supporters, who had gathered around the house to stop them from gaining entry into the house.

The former governor was later arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 17-count charge of stealing N2.9 billion. The case is still in court today.

