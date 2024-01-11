The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deepened its investigation into the financial fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The anti-graft agency on Wednesday, January 10, questioned several top civil servants in the ministry

It was gathered that they provided the EFCC investigators with useful information regarding the alleged money laundering

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Several top civil servants in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation have been questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigators.

As reported by The Punch, senior civil servants gave the EFCC investigators useful information that could unravel the financial scandal rocking the ministry.

EFCC questions senior civil servants over Betta Edu's alleged fraud Photo Credit: @edu_betta/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The suspended minister, Betta Edu, ex-minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIPA) also had question sessions with the anti-graft agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

An EFCC source said:

“The women came today (Wednesday) and they’re cooperating with the commission,”

“Also director-generals and other senior officials under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have been and are still being interrogated by the EFCC. Senior officials of some banks are still answering questions too over the alleged money laundering.’’

Betta Edu: EFCC releases suspended minister on bail

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edu was released on bail after hours of grilling by EFCC operatives.

The anti-graft agency grilled Edu over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant

The suspended minister was granted bail on Tuesday night after she honored the EFCC invitation and was held in custody.

Betta Edu arrives EFCC headquarters

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Edu arrived at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency confirms the presence of Edu at its office, stating that interrogation has commenced.

Tinubu suspends minister Betta Edu over N585.2m scandal

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 8, announced the suspension of Betta Edu as a minister in his cabinet.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Source: Legit.ng