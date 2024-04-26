The Nigerian Navy has relocated its training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla announced this during a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The Rivers state governor commissioned the new facility located in the Ebubu community in the Eleme local government area of the state on Friday, April 26

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has announced the relocation of the Naval Training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state.

Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy is moving its training command to Rivers because it has enough space to carry out its duties.

Ogaga says the relocation was a strategic plan of moving facilities to areas where the Navy has enough space Photo credit: @NigerianNavy

Source: Twitter

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 25, The Punch reports.

He explained that the facility became available following the donation of two schools - the Ambassador Nne Krukrubo Model Secondary School at Eleme in the Eleme local government area, and the Model Secondary School, at Egbelu in the Oyigbo local government area.

“We also want to use this opportunity to inform His Excellency that following that donation, and based on our strategic plan of moving our facilities to areas where we have enough space to be able to carry out our duties, we have renovated the school at Eleme.’’

“We are happy to report, today, that the erstwhile location of headquarters of Naval Training Command, Lagos, is moving to that particular school location in Eleme, tomorrow.”

As reported by Channels Television, Governor Fubara commissioned the new facility located in the Ebubu community on Friday, April 26.

President Tinubu told to sack Naval chief

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of five groups affiliated with The Middle Belt Pan-Nigerian Forum urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sanction the dismissal of Ogalla.

The coalition, represented by spokesperson Dr Danladi Ceceko Dangana, contends that the Naval Chief's continued tenure might hinder the investigation into allegations of his involvement in crude theft, contract splitting, and other corrupt activities.

