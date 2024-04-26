Navy Relocates Training Base From Lagos to Rivers, Gives Reason
- The Nigerian Navy has relocated its training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state
- The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla announced this during a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara
- The Rivers state governor commissioned the new facility located in the Ebubu community in the Eleme local government area of the state on Friday, April 26
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has announced the relocation of the Naval Training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state.
Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy is moving its training command to Rivers because it has enough space to carry out its duties.
He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 25, The Punch reports.
He explained that the facility became available following the donation of two schools - the Ambassador Nne Krukrubo Model Secondary School at Eleme in the Eleme local government area, and the Model Secondary School, at Egbelu in the Oyigbo local government area.
“We also want to use this opportunity to inform His Excellency that following that donation, and based on our strategic plan of moving our facilities to areas where we have enough space to be able to carry out our duties, we have renovated the school at Eleme.’’
“We are happy to report, today, that the erstwhile location of headquarters of Naval Training Command, Lagos, is moving to that particular school location in Eleme, tomorrow.”
As reported by Channels Television, Governor Fubara commissioned the new facility located in the Ebubu community on Friday, April 26.
