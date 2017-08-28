GOtv Nigeria: packages, channels list and prices in 2021

GOtv Nigeria is the cable TV of choice for many residents of the country. Why? One of the reasons why is the selection of packages that suit any demands and any wallets. If you are searching for high quality television confirmed by thousands of users across the nation, then, you should consider their options.

GOtv is a product of Multichoice Nigeria that also owns DSTV. The key difference between it and DSTV is in the fact that the latter one uses satellites. GOtv subscription packages provide African channels in the highest digital quality that you will undoubtedly appreciate.

What are the available GOtv channels?

The provider renders you access to both African and international channels, such as Nickelodeon, CNN or BBC, Al Jazeera and others. However, the majority of options consists of African home broadcasting like AFRO Music, eTV Africa or AfricaMagic. The available numbers will change depending on which package and subscription plan you have chosen.

GOtv Nigeria: all the available GOtv packages

The revolutionary DVB-T2 technology of digital terrestrial broadcasting offers you excellent quality of multiple channels that come in six different packages. The broadcasting embraces Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Package #1: GOtv Max

This package will provide you with the best access to the widest choice of channels and entertainment, including sports, 75+ channels in total. You can see full lists of available channels on the official website of the provider.

GOtv Max channels include:

2 documentary channels, such as Discovery Family and Nat Geo Wild

1 for lifestyle and culture: Spice TV

6 ones with sport, such as SuperSport (Blitz, Select 1, Select 2, Select 3, Select 4, Select 5)

4 ones for children, such as Nickelodeon, Disney Junior, JimJam, PBS Kids

5 ones with music, including MTV base, Hip TV, AFRO Music English, Sound City, and Planet Radio TV

4 ones for religion: Faith Broadcast Network, Islam Channel, Emmanuel TV, and Dove TV

25 channels with entertainment and movies, including Go Channel, Telemundo, E! Entertainment Television, FOX, FOX Lite, Sony Max, BET International, CBS Reality, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic Movies, AfricaMagic Family, Africa Magic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, AfricaMagic Igbo, and many more

24 local ones, including ITV Benin, eTV Africa, Lagos TV, and others

10 ones with news and commercial programs, such as NTA Parliament, EBS TV, BBC World News, CNN International, Al Jazeera, and others

You can get this GOtv bouquet with the help of an official dealer. Get in touch with the company and find your regional representatives using a GOtv guide on the official website of the provider.

Package #2: GOtv Jolli

This available package is smaller than the previous one and more affordable. It will provide you with 68+ channels from Africa and the world.

GOtv Jolli channels assortment offers the following options:

2 documentary ones, such as Discovery Family and Nat Geo Wild

1 for lifestyle and culture: Spice TV

4 ones with sport, such as SuperSport (Blitz, Select 1, Select 2, Select 3)

3 ones for children, such as Nickelodeon, Disney Junior, JimJam

5 ones with music, including MTV base, Hip TV, AFRO Music English, Sound City, and Planet Radio TV

4 ones for religion: Faith Broadcast Network, Islam Channel, Emmanuel TV, and Dove TV

19 channels with entertainment and movies, including Go Channel, Telemundo, E! Entertainment Television, FOX Lite, CBS Reality, M-Net Movies Zone, Eva+, AfricaMagic Epic Movies, AfricaMagic Family, Africa Magic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, AfricaMagic Igbo, TVC Entertainment, and many more

19 local ones, including ITV Benin, eTV Africa, Lagos TV, and others

10 ones with news and commercial programs, such as NTA Parliament, EBS TV, BBC World News, CNN International, Al Jazeera, and others

Purchase a starter kit that involves a special antenna and a decoder, and choose a GOtv subscription plan for a month. You can find out how much is GOtv from the dealer in your area. Then, an official representative will tune everything for you.

Package #3: GOtv Jinja

This package will offer a narrower selection of options, but the price gets even lower.

The available 47+ GOtv Jinja channels include:

1 for lifestyle and culture: Spice TV

2 ones for children, such as Nickelodeon, JimJam

3 ones with music, including AFRO Music English, Sound City, and Planet Radio TV

4 ones for religion: Faith Broadcast Network, Islam Channel, Emmanuel TV, and Dove TV

9 channels with entertainment and movies, including Go Channel, E! Entertainment Television, AfricaMagic Epic Movies, Africa Magic Hausa, AfricaMagic Yoruba, AfricaMagic Igbo, TVC Entertainment, Trybe, and shangai

15 local ones, including Liberty TV, Tiwa n Tiwa, RAVE, eTV Africa, Lagos TV, and others

5 ones with news and commercial programs, such as NTA Parliament, Al Jazeera, Arise News, and others

What you need to do to get connected to this selection of channels is purchase necessary devices and a monthly subscription plan from the official dealer.

Package #4: GOtv Smallie

This package consists of 30+ options at a very economical price. Just get in touch with the provider and get to know how to receive it.

GOtv Smallie channels come in the following quantity:

11 local ones, including Liberty TV, RAVE, NTA2, NTA1, Silverbird, and others

3 entertainment and movies options: Go Channel, TVC Entertainment, and shangai

2 ones for children: JimJam and PBS Kids

1 music channel – AFRO Music English

4 religious ones, such as Faith Broadcast Network, Islam Channel, Emmanuel TV, and Dove TV

4 ones with news and commercial programs, such as NTA Parliament, Al Jazeera, TVC News, and NTA News24

GOtv subscription plans for the Smallie package

The Smallie package comes in three payment options. You can choose between a monthly, a quarterly and an annual plan. Each of them will determine only the amount of money you pay. The type of subscription plan does not influence the number of available channels.

What is the current GOtv price?

Prices for the currently existing packages differ:

GOtv Max will cost you N3,600 per month

GOtv Jolli will cost you N2,460 per month

GOtv Jinja will cost you N1,640 per month

GOtv Smallie monthly pack will cost you N800, the quarterly pack will cost you N2,100, and the annual will cost you N6,200.

This is how much you will need to pay for GOtv and all the advantages it brings. Do not forget to follow a user-friendly GOtv TV guide that is available on the official website, too. Check it out regularly to be in time for your most favourite shows and movies. The guide allows you to select your plan, a particular channel, and the date you need.

GOtv Nigeria offers really advantageous options at very friendly prices. Stay connected to the world without leaving the comfort of your home, through the screen of your TV set.

