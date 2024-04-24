President Bola Tinubu-led federal government did not announce a plan to take over the payment of salaries to state and local government workers in Nigeria

The claim was made in a tweet by an X user, and it has been copied and shared on Facebook and Instagram, with the user citing NAN as its NAN

However, a check of the report did not show that it was from NAN, and no credible media reported the development, but an opinion giving such a suggestion was founded on a blog

The claim that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government was set to take over the payment of salaries of local government workers across the country has been found misleading.

An X user identified as @Gen_Buhar claimed that the federal government was planning to take over worker payments at the local and state levels.

FG did not announce plan to start paying salaries of state and local government Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The tweet partly reads:

“BREAKING NEWS: FG Will Take Over Salary Payments from The State Governors and Rename All Nigerian Workers as Nigerian Civil Servants. Both state LG and FG should be using IPPIS."

FG not paying state, LG workers' salaries

The user further claimed that the report was from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The post, which has been generating huge views and reactions on X, has been copied and posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Using the keyword "Fg to take over state government workers salary" on Google, I could find no result for the report on NAN or any other credible media.

However, a further check revealed an opinion article on The Spectacle, a blog website published on March 22, 2024.

FG urged to start paying state, LG workers

The opinion article "Fed Govt to Take Over Salary Payments Burden Away From State Governors" called for uniform salaries that would eliminate state and local government civil servants and suggested a new name for the structure: "Nigerian Civil Servants."

The writer posited that the federal government should pay civil servants at the state and local government levels. It maintained that the move would free up funds for other developmental projects.

Fact about APC council chair being flogged

Legit.ng earlier reported that the alleged video of an APC chairman being beaten by community members for selling palliative has been discovered to have been wrongly captured.

This is because no credible media source reported the incident, and the video did not have proper details, including the name of the APC chairman and the place where the incident happened.

Invid, a video verification tool, indicated that the video has been on social media since March 2023.

Source: Legit.ng