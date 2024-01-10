FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed approval of the suspension of Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

However, Shaibu contends that the suspension alone is insufficient.

President Bola Tinubu recently approved the suspension of Betta Edu as minister.

The move came after President Bola Tinubu took action in response to a leaked memo revealing Edu's directive to transfer N585.2 million into the personal bank account of a civil servant responsible for grants for Vulnerable Nigerians.

In a statement addressing the scandal, Shaibu lamented the transformation of a program to uplift over 100 million Nigerians from extreme poverty into a lucrative venture for successive APC governments.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, Shaibu said:

“While Tinubu deserves commendation for suspending Edu, we believe this is a belated move.

"Firstly, he had no business appointing her as a minister of such a sensitive ministry in the first place.

"Tinubu put politics ahead of competence, hence this scandal. What experience did Betta have in the development sector? How was Imaan Ibrahim, with her wealth of experience, overlooked? How did the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, stand as Betta Edu’s referee during her clearance at the Senate?”

Shaibu calls for Tunj-Ojo's suspension

Shaibu also highlighted additional disclosures that revealed the ministry, overseen by Edu, allocated N438.1 million to a company owned by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for consultancy services.

He added:

“Betta Edu should not be the fall guy. Others who have remotely and wickedly benefitted from money that was meant for poor Nigerians ought to be fished out, probed, and prosecuted too. It is demonic and tendentiously wicked to steal in the name of the poor.

“Further leaks showed that millions were released by Betta Edu to fund a flight to a non-existent Kogi airport. They must have used witchcraft airways.”

Shaibu emphasised the necessity of governmental reform in the humanitarian affairs ministry and other intervention programs, which have allegedly transformed into avenues for those in power to exploit.

The aide pointed out that the ongoing investigation into the alleged N37bn fraud involving the former Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, serves as proof of the immediate and crucial need for reforms in the ministry.

Why Betta Edu must be the only scapegoat

Furthermore, the aide highlighted concerns about corruption within the SDG Programme led by Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President.

According to the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, the program has become a breeding ground for corruption.

He criticised the selective focus on Betta Edu and a few others, suggesting that individuals like Orelope-Adefulire, who has a close relationship with Tinubu, should not be scrutinised.

Shaibu stated:

“The FIJ found that just days before Buhari’s exit, Adefulire’s office paid N147.1 million from the federal government’s purse into the account of a restaurant to build blocks of classrooms and a skill acquisition centre in a primary school in Lagos. Worse still, the project was never implemented.

“Yet, Tinubu still went ahead to re-appoint her. This SDG office, which is now operating from the Office of the First Lady, needs to be looked into. Betta Edu should not be the only scapegoat."

