Nadia Buari's biography: age, parents, husband, children, net worth

Nadia Buari has a lot of fans appreciating her talent. The Ghanaian actress and film producer's career achievements often hit the headlines across Africa. Nadia Buari's biography unveils facts about her that fans are of interest to fans.

Nadia Buari lights up people's faces every time she appears on the screen. She has starred in both Ghanaian productions and Nigerian movies. Most of her films are popular in Africa. The actress plays diverse roles, including princess characters.

Profile summary

Birth name Nadia Buari Gender Female Date of birth November 21, 1982 Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 39 years old (as of September 2022) Birthplace Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana Residence Accra, Ghana Education Mfantsiman Girls, University of Ghana, Legon Qualification Degree in Fine Arts Occupation Actress and movie producer Nationality Ghanaian Father Alhaji Sidiku Buari Mother Hajia Buari Siblings Malik, Aysha, Shaida, Jeed Rogers, and Jameel Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Unknown Baby daddy Van Vicker Children 4 daughters Net worth $800,000 to $1 million (approximate) Instagram @iamnadiabuari Facebook @nadiabuari143 Twitter @Nadia_buhari

The biography of Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari's biography covers her ups and downs. Her success journey is really inspiring, especially to those who would like to be internationally recognizable actresses like her.

How old is Nadia Buari?

Nadia Buari's age is 40 years as of August 2022. She was born on November 21, 1982, in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana.

Nadia's mother is Hajia Buari (a beautician from Ghana). The actress's biological father is from Lebanon. Hajia married Alhaji Sidiku Buari after separating from Nadia's dad.

Alhaji adopted and raised the girl as his. The stepfather was a musician and producer. He was also the president of MUSIGHA for eight years before becoming the vice-president of IFM (International Federation of Musicians).

Nadia's siblings are Malik Buari, Aysha Buari, Shaida Buari, Jeed Rogers, and Jameel Buari. She derived career inspiration from her stepdad. Nadia participated in dancing and drama clubs throughout primary and secondary school.

Educational background

For her high school education, she went to Mfantsiman Girls. After that, she enrolled at the University of Ghana, Legon, to improve her entertainment skills and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

Career history

Nadia's acting career started in 2005. Her debut on Ghanaian national television was in a Games People Play series. She got a Best Actress award nomination.

The actress' first big movie in Ghallywood was Mummy’s Daughter. Her career blossomed even more afterwards. Nadia acted in Beyonce – The President’s Daughter then moved to Nollywood around 2008.

She played Beyoncé in Beyoncé and Rihanna, while Omotola Jalade took the role of Rihanna. Nadia has acted in more than forty iconic movies. Her other popular films include Behind a Smile, Hot Romance, Beauty and the Beast, Rough Rider, Single and Married, and Holding Hope.

A few of Nadia's remarkable movies featured Nigerian actor Jim Iyke. The actress has earned many two prestigious awards, including the African Movie Academy's Best Actress award nomination and winning the Pan African Actress at the 2013 Nigerian Entertainment Awards in New York.

Nadia Buari was the producer of a 2013 hit film called The Diary of Imogen Brown. The movie earned her a special recognition award at the 2014 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in Accra, Ghana.

Nadia Buari's movies

The actress has starred in the following movies:

Year Movie title/Role Year Movie title/Role 2018 HashTag as Melody 2008 Playboy 2 as Sidi 2017 American Driver 2008 Playboy as Sidi 2016 Million Dollar Baby 2 2008 Tomorrow Must Wait 3 2016 Million Dollar Baby 3 2008 Tomorrow Must Wait 2 2014 Million Dollar Baby 2008 Tomorrow Must Wait 2011 Sacred Lies 4 Yvonne 2008 Wicked Intentions 2 2011 Sacred Lies 3 as Yvonne 2008 Wicked Intentions 2011 Sacred Lies 2 as Yvonne 2008 American Boy 2 2011 Sacred Lies as Yvonne 2008 American Boy 2010 Chelsea 3 2007 In the Eyes of My Husband 3 as Jasmine 2010 Chelsea 2 2007 In the Eyes of My Husband 2 as Jasmine 2010 Chelsea 2007 In the Eyes of My Husband as Jasmine 2009 Love, Lies and Murder 2 2007 Slave to Lust 2 2009 Love, Lies and Murder 2007 Slave to Lust 2009 My Last Ambition 2 as Nelly 2006 Beyoncé: The President's Daughter 2 2009 My Last Ambition as Nelly 2006 Beyoncé: The President's Daughter 2008 Beauty and the Beast 3 2006 Darkness of Sorrow 2 2008 Beauty and the Beast 2 2006 Darkness of Sorrow 2008 Beauty and the Beast 2006 Mummy's Daughter 2 2008 Beyoncé & Rihanna 2 2006 Mummy's Daughter 2008 Beyoncé & Rihanna 2006 The Return of Beyoncé 2 2008 Hidden Treasure 2 as Liza 2006 The Return of Beyoncé 2008 Hidden Treasure as Liza

Who is Nadia Buari's husband?

The public knows little about Nadia Buari's husband, for she keeps her marriage private. She was romantically linked to Nollywood actor Jim Iyke in January 2014.

Jim reportedly proposed to her in March 2014, but they never got married. Rumours of her dating reportedly dated Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien were dispelled. There are no wedding pictures of her online. Nadia Buari's wedding pictures are of her movie scenes.

How many kids does Nadia Buari have?

The actress had twins in 2015, a third child in 2017, and the fourth daughter in 2018. It was reported that she gave birth to her twin girls in the United States. Pictures of Buari's children are on her social media pages, but she limits how much she exposes them to the limelight.

Who is Nadia Buari's baby daddy?

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker is the father of Nadia Buari's children. People assumed the actress had children with Jim Iyke and that the twins were born prematurely.

Photos of Nadia showed no signs of pregnancy in December 2014. The actress revealed in 2022 via Instagram that Van Vicker fathered her four daughters. She said in the video:

So a lot of you have been asking me to reveal the identity of the father of my kids. Today I have a surprise for you. Yes, you guessed right. I want to reveal to you the man who gave me four adorable queens.

The camera zoomed on Van Vicker, who touched his beard while saying:

Hello Everybody! I’m feeling myself.

What is Nadia Buari's net worth?

Sources estimate her net worth as $800,000 to $1 million.

Who is Nadia Buari?

She is a famous Ghanaian actress and a star in Nollywood films too.

Is Nadia Buari married?

Fans believe the actress is married even though they know little about her husband. She never posts him on social media.

Where is Nadia Buari living now?

Nadia Buari's house is in Accra, Ghana. It is an expensive property.

Facts about Nadia Buari

She was the brand ambassador of Tablet India Limited (TIL) in 2013.

Nadia has a Golden retriever pet dog called Phedo.

The actress revealed that her mother helped her overcome alcohol addiction.

She is an ambassador of International Children's Games Ghana, which supports the underprivileged.

Nadia Buari is a private and humble person. She is a multi-award-winning actress in Nollywood and Ghanaian movie circles.

