FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has widened its investigation of the financial misconduct spotted at the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation as 20 senior directors and officials were reportedly summoned.

According to The Punch, some of the officials of the ministry were allegedly summoned by the EFCC investigators at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency on Thursday, January 11.

The development came after a detailed investigative report and recommendation presented to the EFCC by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity:

“The EFCC is also probing some officials in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. Some director-generals and civil servants, about 20 of them, are being interrogated. Some have been quizzed, and more are still coming for interrogation as the investigation continues.”

Another source privy to the investigation disclosed that the EFCC has widened the probe to unveil financial misconduct in the ministry since it was established in 2019.

Why EFCC, ICPC working together

It was also learned that the parley between the EFCC and the ICPC was expected to disclose more financial mismanagement and other misconduct carried out by civil servants since President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Recall that the ICPC intercepted and recovered N50bn from the ministry between July and August 2023.

The money, which was intercepted by the ICPC and paid into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was allegedly meant to be embezzled.

