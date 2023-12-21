Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - In 2023, numerous Nigerian pastors released prophecies detailing what they claimed "God told them" would unfold.

While some of the prophecies came to pass, others did not happen. As 2023 gradually winds up, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the major failed political prophecies — that is — those that never happened.

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe (left) incorrectly predicted that Peter Obi will emerge the president of Nigeria after the courts' cases. Photo credits: Kingsley Okwuwe Ndubuisí, Isaiah Macwealth

Source: Facebook

1) 'Tinubu won't be sworn in': Bishop Daniels

The founder of ‘I Reign Christian Ministry’, Feyi Daniels, prophesied that Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential elections.

However, the cleric noted that Tinubu would not be sworn in on May 29, 2023; instead, he would be arrested by security agencies, as reported by The Punch.

The cleric in a video posted on his YouTube channel on February 19, 2023, said:

“About to be sworn-in, that day, everybody that said he (Tinubu) is the next president will be rejoicing and they will be saying, I told you, prophets that don’t see far will start telling you that, didn’t I tell you that

"Tinubu is the next president? At that event, it looks like a very open ground, like a stadium-like centre, while at that event, military men will come in and they will arrest Tinubu.”

Checks by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 20, revealed that Daniels completely got his prediction wrong.

2) 'Interim govt as from May 2023' - Prophet Chidi

In July 2022, Prophet Godfrey Chidi, the convener of the Holy National Covenant of Divine Intervention in Nigeria’s Affairs, asserted that there would be an interim government from May 29, 2023.

He stated that he foresaw a bleak future for 2023. As of December 2023, Nigeria is not under an interim government, contrary to his prediction.

3) Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe

In August, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), would emerge victorious in court.

The cleric predicted that the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election would be overturned by the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT).

But following the legal fireworks at both the tribunal and Supreme Court, Obi didn't win at any of the courts.

4) Evangelist Naomi George

Prior to the Supreme Court's judgement concerning the disputed 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, Evangelist Naomi George said Obi would soon be declared the president.

In her words:

"Tinubu will step down for Obi to take over."

Meanwhile, going by Nigerian law, as things stand, it is impossible for President Tinubu to "step down" for Obi to take over.

If there is any reason for Tinubu to "step down", Obi is out of the equation to succeed him as he (Obi) is neither an elected official nor a member of the ruling party.

5) Prophetess Christiana Eunice

A day before the tribunal's judgement held on Wednesday, September 6, Prophetess Christiana Eunice, the founder of the Covenant Of God Church Praise Sacrament, said Obi is God's choice.

Speaking on WomanOfGod TV, Pastor Eunice said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, "is not what Nigerians think", describing the ruling party as "black" portraying itself as "white".

6) Prophet Isaiah Wealth

Following the litigations that trailed the 2023 presidential election, Prophet Isaiah Wealth predicted victory for Obi.

Wealth during a church service, said if Obi presents “proper evidence” in court, he would be declared the actual winner of the 2023 presidential poll.

The cleric, who is the lead preacher at Isaiah Wealth Ministries, also stated that President Tinubu came third in the election while Atiku Abubakar and Obi came second and first respectively.

