The federal government has said it was not in discussion with any foreign country to establish foreign military bases in Nigeria

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, made the denial in a statement, describing it as a false alarm

Some northern leaders had earlier written to President Bola Tinubu and the national assembly, raising the alarm that the federal government should not allow the US and France to redeploy their military based in some French countries to Nigeria

The federal government dismissed the report that it was considering establishing foreign military bases in the country, describing it as false.

Legit. ng saw the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, debunking the report in a statement on Monday, April 6.

Idris said the claims alleging that the federal government was discussing with some foreign countries that wanted to have foreign military bases in the country were false.

Foreign military base: Northern elders warned Tinubu

It was earlier reported that some northern leaders wrote to President Bola Tinubu and the national assembly, urging the federal government to reject any move by the United States and France to move their military bases in the Sahel to Nigeria.

The northern leaders alleged that the US and French governments have been desperate and lobbying the governments of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana, and Benin to agree on a new defence package with them.

According to the northern leaders, the defence pack would enable the two countries to redeploy their soldiers sent out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to Nigeria and other countries.

Tinubu's minister's statement on foreign military bases

But the minister, in his reaction on Monday, described the allegation as completely false. He added that the federal government urged foreign corporations to fight insecurity in the country and that its goals were to strengthen the relationship.

The statement reads in part:

"The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria."

