A recent interview granted by Peter Obi has got many talking on social media, especially, X (Twitter)

In the interview, Obi opened up on his 2023 presidential ambition and the threats he has been receiving in his quest for a better Nigeria

The former Anambra state governor specifically noted that he was threatened because he rejected big offers that would stop him from criticising President Tinubu's government

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's-led federal government with a serious allegation.

Peter Obi, in a recent interview, disclosed he was receiving threats for speaking against Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts, Obi disclosed that he was being threatened for openly criticising the current government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He however maintained that he is unshaken and would not stop the crisiticism until a new Nigeria is born.

This was made known in a post shared by an X user @TheOfficialPOMA, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, via X (formerly Twitter).

POMA tweeted:

"HE Peter Obi hints on plans to persecute or silence him by the current government of Tinubu.

"Nigerians are watching."

