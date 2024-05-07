The conversation surrounding the forceful evacuation of some people believed to be indigenes of Osun state in Lagos has continued to generate reactions in the polity

In a recent development, some of the victims allegedly picked by the Lagos taskforce have made a jaw-dropping revelation regarding their ordeal in the hands of government officials

As Babajide Sanwo-Olu vows to investigate the trending matter, the victims alleged that they were arrested and found themselves in Osun state

A new report has it that some victims have narrated how the officials of the Lagos state taskforce threatened to kill them in Osun Forest.

Victims alleged abandonment as Osun governor Ademola Adeleke urged Babajide Sanwo-Olu to probe alleged deportation of indigenes. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

This is after they were allegedly arrested in the Marina area of the state and later dumped at the forest in Ilesha, Osun state, on Saturday, May 4.

Recall that the Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, May 1, said it discovered 86 partitioned rooms, under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, on Lagos Island and made some arrests.

The government therefore vowed to clamp down on miscreants across the state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State‘s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, made this revelation on Wednesday via a post accompanied by a video he shared on his X page.

Victims alleged threat to life by Lagos task force

Speaking on the development, the victims claimed they escaped from the Ilesha forest in Osun state, lamenting that they were arrested without proper investigation.

In an interview with The Punch, on Sunday, May 5, one of the victims, a phone accessories seller at the Marina area of Lagos, Miracle Chukwu, claimed they found themselves in Osun, where the officials threatened to kill them if they refused to cooperate with them.

“I was coming back from where I was selling phone accessories at the CMS area around 11 a.m., so some task force officials and police officers stopped me and forced me into their Black Maria vehicle. They beat me up and collected my bag,” Chukwu narrated.

Another victim disclosed that that they were numbering about 500, including people living with disabilities, jam-packed in cramped conditions inside the chartered bus allegedly provided by the state government to the forest.

Arius Awodeji, a job seeker and a Lagos resident, disclosed that they were deceived into thinking they were heading to Ikeja to see the governor but surprisingly found themselves in the forest.

“They instructed everyone to alight and run into the bush without looking back,” Awodeji said.

Peter Obi reacts to alleged ‘deportation’ of Osun youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, condemned the alleged deportation of Osun indigenes from Lagos state.

Obi, in a shared on his X account, on Monday May 6, described the alleged deportation as a “violation of citizens’ rights”.

