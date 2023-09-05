Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election

Wednesday, September 6, has been fixed for judgement in the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory

Amid the litigation battle, a female pastor, Prophetess Christiana Eunice, has shared a "national prophecy" where she claimed Obi is God's choice to bring change to Nigeria

Warri, Delta state - Prophetess Christiana Eunice, the founder of the Covenant Of God Church Praise Sacrament, on Tuesday, September 5, said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is God's choice.

Speaking on WomanOfGod TV, Pastor Eunice said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, 'is not what Nigerians think'. She described the ruling party as "black" portraying itself as "white".

"Peter Obi is God’s choice": Prophetess Eunice

The cleric asked citizens to pray for the country's democracy.

She said:

“There is something I saw. Please, let us pray for our democracy. Because the present government is not what you think.

“They may be showing it that it is white. But behind, it is not white. Pray for your democracy.”

She continued:

“Whether the world likes it or not, the man Peter Obi, is God’s choice.

“He is the one that has been destined to bring Nigeria change.

“Nigerians, pray. Pray for the man God has given the baby Nigeria to.

“I speak as a prophet. God has chosen Peter Obi and from him, change will come.”

Electoral dispute: YouTuber distorts Mbaka's words

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a YouTube channel, SkyPost TV, claimed that popular Enugu-based cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, declared that President Tinubu should "get ready to leave office".

The video, which was published on Friday, August 25, 2023, showed Mbaka speaking about the state of the nation during one of his church’s services. Several people have viewed the 8-minute video.

"All eyes on the judiciary": Obinyan

Legit.ng also reported that Jack Obinyan, a top campaigner of Obi said just like the 2023 election, the highly-anticipated tribunal judgement could happen around 4 a.m.

Recall the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election in the wee hours of March 1.

The poll is disputed and the judgement by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is expected to be passed on Wednesday, September 6.

