Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami has updated Nigerians on his fight against piracy after taking an online TV to court

In a recent development, the movie star was awarded N25 million by the court after winning his case against the YouTube channel

Many of Femi Adebayo’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted to the good news on his Instagram page

The court has awarded Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo Salami N25 million against an online streaming channel, Aforefo TV.

The actor had approached a Federal High Court in Ibadan over the alleged copyright infringement of two of his movies, Survival of Jelili and Kodi Ologbon Aye.

Fans react as court awards Femi Adebayo N25 million. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the legal battle started three years ago in 2021.

On his Instagram page, Adebayo explained that the YouTube channel engaged in an unauthorised use of his movie to promote their platform.

He wrote:

“Several times, I have been a victim of movie pirates and I never spare them. I recently concluded a legal battle with a notable media company that owns a big radio station and also engages in youtube content distribution. During the cinema run of “Survival of Jelili” in 2019, my movie was gathering good numbers at that time. They decided to use my movie poster and title to promote a movie on their platform, thereby deceiving fans and diverting revenue accrued to me.”

How Femi Adebayo won against YouTube channel

Speaking further, the Nollywood actor revealed that after undeniable evidence was presented, the case was taken to trial, and he emerged victorious, with N25 million awarded to him.

In his words:

“They presented undeniable evidence, put up a strong argument, and took the case to trial. Their promptness, efficiency, and attention to detail played a huge part in the direction of the case. We won and were awarded a total of Twenty Five Million Naira.”

See his post below:

Fans react as court awards Femi Adebayo N25m

Read what some of Femi Adebayo’s fans and colleagues had to say about his big win in court below:

originator01:

“You are a pace setter and a goal getter, am inspired sir.”

simisolaoluwatodimu:

“Weldone Femi this is so deserving .”

trendspotter01:

“It's always good to stand up to something. Courage is everything. Congratulations Slaypapi.”

omidan_olayinka:

“Oya . The winner at all times.”

Fizeeboi:

“Wow, what a win. Congratulations slay papi. more lofty wins .”

Officialadesanyatoyosi:

“Cheering news for our industry at large @femiadebayosalami.”

acadamagazine:

“I said it like 10 years ago that a time is coming that filmmakers will be separated from the MEDIOCRES. That time is here. Congratulations.”

indispensable_emeraldife:

“Clout baits are common on YouTube.”

Thedamilolaoni:

“Congratulations Sir, it’s indeed a win for all! .”

Sisielepopalmoil:

“Say no to piracy,Allow who sowed to reap the fruit of his labour.”

Realyemisolade:

“We Are Winning In Stages.... This is a cheering news for Nollywood. ❤️”

Femi Adebayo marks 45th birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo turned a year older in January 2024, and in celebration of his new age, he threw himself an exclusive birthday bash in Lagos.

Several top industry faces were seen at the birthday party as they celebrated their colleague.

Clips from the birthday bash have emerged online, and some of the celebrity faces that were sighted at the birthday bash include Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Balogun, Kunle Afod, and Tijani Adekola.

Source: Legit.ng