The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) rejected challenges to Bola Tinubu's victory in February's presidential election

After an almost 10-hour verdict, judges said the petitions by his two main challengers were without merit

Both Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had alleged widespread fraud and are approaching the Supreme Court after the tribunal's disappointment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kalabari, Rivers state - Evangelist Naomi George has said every prophecy has its time and season of manifestation.

Evang. Naomi stated that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections, will soon be declared the president of Nigeria.

Obi still has a chance of becoming Nigeria's No.1 citizen, according to a prophecy. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Obi will take over": Evang. Naomi

According to the preacher, “the time is near for this prophecy to be fulfilled.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote on her known Facebook page on Thursday, September 7.

“Soon and very soon, Obi will be declared the President of Nigeria.

“Tinubu will step down for Obi to take over. But it’s unfortunate that I am not seeing a new Nigeria ('A New Nigeria' is one of the campaign slogans of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state). All I see is backwardness, pains, and sorrow, The word of God can never change.”

Prophetess reveals “God’s choice” among candidates

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Christiana Eunice, the founder of the Covenant Of God Church Praise Sacrament, said Obi is God's choice.

Speaking on WomanOfGod TV, Pastor Eunice said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, 'is not what Nigerians think'. She described the ruling party as "black portraying itself as white".

The cleric asked citizens to pray for the country's democracy.

LP chieftain explains Obi's absence at tribunal

Legit.ng also reported that an LP chieftain, Morris Monye, on Friday, September 8, said Obi didn't show up at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) because he was "already looking beyond the PEPT".

Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP during the 2023 election, was defeated at the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6. The court upheld Bola Tinubu's election as president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng