Legal fireworks by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), challenging President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory are still alive

Obi, through his petition, urged the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Haruna Tsammani to overturn Tinubu’s victory on account of alleged electoral malpractices during the February 25 election

A pastor, Kingsley Okwuwe, has shared a prophecy, where he predicted victory for the LP candidate

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has revealed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will win in court.

The cleric predicted that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election will be overturned by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Peter Obi will win in court, according to Pastor Okwukwe. Photo credits: The Revival And Restoration Global Mission, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“The Lord said Obi will win": Pastor

Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Obi came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

In a recent video published on his church’s official YouTube channel Pastor Okwuwe said:

“The Lord said Peter Obi will win at the tribunal.

“Some of you are doubting. 'How will it happen? The judiciary, this and that'. The Lord said Peter Obi will win at the tribunal.

“You will see it; it will come to pass.”

Prophet gives prophecy on Obi

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma said it would be difficult for Peter Obi to — one day — become the president of Nigeria.

Prophet Boma, in a revelation shared recently via his YouTube channel, said Obi can only become president on the platform of another party – not the Labour Party (LP).

Source: Legit.ng