Mercy Aigbe and her husband served outfit goals as they stepped out to show support to Toke Makinwa

The media star launched her perfume line on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Lagos and was greatly supported by friends and family

The actress and her daughter, Michelle, stepped out looking like twins in their blush-pink dresses

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle Aigbe, were all out to grace the event of entrepreneur and show host Toke Makinwa.

The colorful and star-studded event took place in Lagos. Celebrities such as Mercy, Yvonne Jegede, and Tacha were there to cheer her on for her big night.

Mercy Aigbe and Michelle show support as they attend Toke Makinwa's event Credit: @mercyaigbe

Fans gush over Mercy and Michelle's outfits

Nigerians have not stopped talking about how amazing Mercy Aigbe and her daughter looked at the on-air personality's perfume launch on May 7.

Mercy, who recently stunned in a polka dot outfit, wore her hair in an updo while her influencer daughter sleeked hers down.

Their outfits in different shades of pink complemented their skins beautifully.

See photos of the duo below:

Not long ago, the thespian was outside with her two children, Juwon and Michelle, and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and her family after the four of them stepped out for a wedding.

The mother-of-two shared lovely pictures she took with her family at the wedding as she gushed over them.

According to the actress, they are her tribe and loved ones.

Nigerians are reacting to the duo's outfits

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. See them below:

@tolubally:

"Michelle is so beautiful."

@iamyvonnejegede:

"See my family. For some reason looking at Michelle is like looking at my baby sister. She’s so gorgeous."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Sooo pretty."

@funmiawelewa:

"So beautiful."

@sparklesdammy:

"She poured out the beauty in her and it came out gorgeous Mitchell ate her look."

@chuck.deee:

"Good people."

@valentynoh:

"The third slide oozes so much love and admiration."

@thegenius_karen:

"Why so fine mama"

Teju Babyface disclosed relationship with Mercy Aigbe

It will be recalled that Legit.ng, in previous news, shared that comedian, Teju Oyelakin, professionally called Teju Babyface, recounted his love life during his undergraduate years at the University of Lagos.

According to him, he used to have a soft spot for Mercy, and she liked him too. However, things failed to work out between them.

