President Bola Tinubu has landed at the presidential villa in Abuja after his visit to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia

Tinubu returned after spending two weeks outside the country and one week after he was last seen in Saudi Arabia

The president's return came barely a week after the former vice president Atiku Abubakar raised concerns about his whereabouts

President Bola Tinubu has finally returned to the seat of power in Abuja after spending two weeks outside the country.

According to a tweet from NTA, the president returned to the country on Wednesday morning, May 8.

When was Tinubu's last seen?

The president was last seen at the 2024 Special World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 28.

Tinubu had earlier met with the king and prime minister of the Netherlands.

After the Saudi Arabi event, many Nigerians were unaware of the president's whereabouts, and many, particularly the opposition, started asking about his absence from the presidential villa.

On Sunday, May 5, Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, was said to be planning to depart Abuja to represent Tinubu at the US-Africa Business Summit 2024.

How Atiku questioned Tinubu, Shettima's whereabouts

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, then raised concerns about the president and vice president's absence from the presidential villa.

Atiku stated that Nigeria is in a critical condition, emphasizing that the president's and vice president's absence has left the nation in turmoil.

He also asked who would be in charge of the country in the president's absence.

The vice president's trip was then aborted on the same Sunday, and the president returned to the country on Wednesday morning.

