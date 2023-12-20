Rivers government official, Joseph Johnson, has confirmed that the signature appended to the resolution document released on Monday, December 18, was that of Governor Sim Fubara

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the document was released in the aftermath of a meeting between President Bola Tinubu; Fubara; former Rivers governor, Peter Odili; and other stakeholders of Rivers state

Johnson promised on Wednesday, December 20, that the governor will carry out the agreement struck because he is committed to the peace process

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, has said that Governor Siminialayi Fubara signed President Bola Tinubu's 8-point resolution on the political crisis rocking Rivers state because he (Fubara) is committed to peace.

The Rivers commissioner said his principal will implement the agreement reached.

Rivers information commissioner has confirmed Fubara signed a resolution with President Tinubu.

Fubara committed to peace – Rivers commissioner

Johnson, who spoke on Channels TV, on Wednesday, December 20, said the governor will implement the agreement reached because he is committed to the process of peace.

Vanguard newspaper also noted Johnson's remarks.

His words:

“There is nothing to doubt it. We have gone beyond the issue as to who signed, and who didn’t sign.

“The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace will all men at all cost. Mr Governor is a stickler for the rules.

“And if His Excellency, the President has intervened, he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy. He will not say something and do the other.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace.”

Rivers elders slam Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum said President Tinubu’s eight-point resolution to settle the rift between Wike and Governor Fubara, contravened the constitution of the country.

The Forum accused President Tinubu of giving directives which favour Wike to the detriment of Fubara.

Clark frowns at anti-Fubara movement

Legit.ng also reported that Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, condemned the terms of the resolution of the feud between Governor Fubara and Wike.

The elder statesman said the resolution is unacceptable, particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu knocked over intervention

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu received more knocks for his intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, said reinstating the 27 lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Tinubu, was alien to Nigeria's constitution.

