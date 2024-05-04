A Nigerian boy has excitedly displayed his UTME result as he celebrated his performance in the exam

The lad revealed he did not attend any tutorials for the examination or used any past questions for his preparation

His UTME score has earned him the admiration of people as they joined in praising his academic feat

A Nigerian boy, Ukah Pascal Chukwubuihe, has celebrated having a decent score in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) despite preparing independently.

Pascal shared a screenshot showing his UTME score, which he received via SMS.

Ukah Pascal Chukwubuihe said he studied on his own. Photo Credit: Pascal Chubby, jamb.gov.ng

How JAMB candidate prepared

In a Facebook post, the young lad said he was expecting 190. Pascal noted his result surprised him as he studied without past questions and didn't attend any tutorials.

He added that he didn't also join any JAMB preparatory group and revealed he only practised with the JAMB app. He wrote:

"I was expecting like 190. But am really surprised in this my results. Am very proud of myself today. I was just reading and practicing with the Jamb app. No lessons or paying for tutor. Or joining groups or past Questions. Am happy really happy."

Pascal scored 247 on the JAMB exam. He had 69 in English, 61 in physics, 58 in biology and 59 in chemistry.

Another JAMB candidate who left school two years ago also did well in the UTME and his result was shared online.

People celebrate Ukah Pascal Chukwubuihe

Grëät OPhïçïäl said:

"Thank you lord for everything."

Joshua Ejimofor Imah said:

"Congrats boss, this is the first good results I have seen so far, I am even confused if jamb is now over 300."

Fisayo Mhi said:

"I was also studying on the jamb app, though I've not seen mine yet buh I hope I have good news on mine too. Congratulations ."

Sulayman Abduwaarith Ayinde said:

"Congratulations ooo.

"I never check my own please pray for me ooo."

Precious Obega said:

"Congratulations dear. All glory be to God."

Obanijesu Jesutobi said:

"Same here.

"I used only my school jist app for personal study on my phone and I scored 257.

"No tutorial.

"I'm so glad."

