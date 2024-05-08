Nollywood actress Judy Austin recently showered heaps of praises on her husband Yul Edochie in the full glare of netizens

On her official Instagram page, the controversial movie star penned down a love note to appreciate her man

Judy’s love letter to Yul soon made the rounds online and triggered a series of comments from social media users

Controversial Nigerian celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, are once again in the news as a result of their relationship.

This time around, the actor’s second wife, Judy, took the lead by penning down a loved-up message for Yul.

Fans react as Judy Austin praises Yul in love letter. Photos: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Judy shared a photo of Yul and accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she showered him with praises and appreciated his presence in her life.

According to Judy, Yul Edochie is her biggest blessing, her protector, warrior, and the most handsome man alive among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not stopping there, she went on to rain curses on her husband’s haters while noting that his ancestors were solidly behind him. She wrote in part:

“No Evil will see you. Whatever you lay your hands on will be blessed. Your Ancestors are solidly behind you. You're Protected from every angle. Any mouth that speaks evil against you is CURSED forever. You're BLESSED forever!!!”

See her post below:

Fans react to Judy Austin’s love letter

It did not take long for Judy Austin’s love note to Yul to make the rounds online. As expected, it triggered mixed reactions from netizens with some of them either supporting or bashing the couple. Read some of their comments below:

xandraify':

“! Na now I believe no peace for the wicked.”

K.e.nyan_bae:

“These two have nothing else to show other than to stick together for they don't have a choice .”

juliaifees_:

“It must be very hard keeping a stolen man ...nawooooo.”

joan.bi.1000:

“Is this all she can offer?”

covenant_girl_aina:

“Why didn't you hail obasi like this ”

counselor_annie:

“I am learning how to love my man from this lady. That's period. No man will be treated like this, and not hold you close. I love their union because I love good vibes.”

Chizzymichael_:

“Judy, I have one question for you. If YUL had impregnated another woman and secretly married her, would you still praise him? If you lose any of your children in the process, would you still praise him? How come you didn't appreciate Obasi like this? Judy continues…”

May Edochie's divorce: Yul's lawyer absent from court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie and his first wife May’s divorce piqued the interest of Nigerians after a new development.

According to a report from Due Process Advocates aka DPA Organisation headed by Emeka Ugwuonye, Yul’s lawyer was not in court on May 7, 2024, for the divorce proceedings.

It was gathered that the trial could not go on after Yul and Judy Austin’s lawyer wrote a letter to the court stating that he was unwell and would not be able to attend.

Source: Legit.ng