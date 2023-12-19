President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the NNPC Limited Board led by Chief Pius Akinyelure

The president emphasized the need for immediate action and warned against under-performance

Corporate social responsibility for the Niger Delta was highlighted as crucial due to the environmental impact of oil exploration, during the inauguration of the new NNPCL board

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a stern warning to the members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Board led by Chief Pius Akinyelure.

With a warning that non-performance will not be tolerated, Tinubu inaugurated the new NNPCL board on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the State House, Abuja.

The president charged the Akinyelure-led board to set out to work immediately, warning that conducts suggesting a sense of entitlement will not be tolerated.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he signed on Monday, December 18, and shared on X (formerly Twitter) @NGRPresident.

According to the statement, members were cautioned that the board could be dissolved without notice if there is no sustained excellence in performance.

“But you could be suddenly dissolved if there is no sustained excellence in performance,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu promised to optimise Nigeria’s security architecture to improve the performance of the board.

“The challenge is corporate governance. Yes, we will improve the security situation. We are working very hard,’’ he said.

