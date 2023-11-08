President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to immediately reassign Navy Commander Charles Akalieze and his special task force from Kogi state

The Igala Vanguard group made the call in a statement issued in Lokoja, on Tuesday, November 7

Engr Lawrence Ankpa, who signed the statement said Navy Commander Akalezie's men attacked the residence of the SDP campaign Director General

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kogi state, Lokoja - The Igala Vanguard has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately reassign Navy Commander Charles Akalieze and his special task force ahead of Saturday, November 11 Kogi governorship election.

The group said political associates of Governor Yahaya Bello, operating under Navy Commander Akalezie and his Special Boat Service (SBS) personnel, broke into the residence of Sheikh Jibrin Usman, Director General of the Muritala Ajaka campaign organization for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Anyigba in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7.

Tinubu urged to remove Navy Commander in 3 days to Kogi guber election Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to an official statement signed by Engr Lawrence Ankpa and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 7, a confrontation ensued between Navy Commander Akalezie’s men and the police guarding Sheikh Jibrin's residence.

Commander Akalezie and his team have been alleged to have killed at least five innocent individuals, including some police officers.

"His group took away several young individuals from Sheikh Jibrin's residence, who were reportedly seen being led into the bush, stripped of their clothing, along the Okabo-Anyigba road shortly after leaving the scene.

"The primary concern raised by the Igala Vanguard is not solely the executive recklessness of Governor Yahaya Bello but also the involvement of Nigerian Navy forces, and Commander Akalezie, in particular, in political criminal activities orchestrated by the Governor.

"Astute observers of Kogi's political landscape are aware of a recurring pattern, wherein Governor Yahaya Bello has allegedly employed Commander Akalezie and his SBS troops to intimidate and eliminate political opponents, many of whom are labelled as criminals and terrorists.

Political thugs beat SDP chairman to coma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some suspected political thugs have attacked Pastor Sunday Atabo, the zonal chairman of the SDP in Kogi state.

Pastor Atabo was attacked at his country home in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu local government area, on Saturday night, October 21.

The hoodlums, who wielded dangerous weapons such as AK-47s, cutlasses and rods, invaded the SDP zonal chairman's house and beat him to a coma.

APC, SDP supporters engage in gun battle in Kogi

In a related development, there was pandemonium in the Idah Local Government area of Kogi state as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the SDP reportedly engaged in a gun battle.

The clash which occurred on Wednesday, October 18, left many people injured.

It was gathered that a police officer and some others sustained bullet wounds and vehicles were damaged.

Source: Legit.ng