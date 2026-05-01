A Nigerian man who started as a pre-degree student at the Obafemi Awolowo University shared his academic journey online

He revealed that he had to switch to Ekiti State University after he was denied the course he worked hard for at OAU

The graduate bagged a second-class upper-division degree in Human Physiology with a final CGPA of 4.43

A Nigerian man, known on TikTok as @vibewithtofss, has celebrated his graduation from Ekiti State University (EKSU) after a turbulent academic journey.

The young man shared a video of his convocation shoot, revealing that his path to a degree was far from easy.

A man who switched from OAU to EKSU bags degree, shares how he repeated 200 level. Photo: @vibewithtofss

Source: TikTok

The OAU to EKSU transition

The graduate explained that he started his journey at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as a pre-degree student.

He noted that despite working hard, he was denied the course he wanted, which forced him to move to EKSU.

However, his challenges continued at his new school as he had to repeat 200-level after switching departments.

Juggling business and school

While pursuing his degree in Human Physiology, the man also ran a makeup studio to make ends meet.

He admitted that juggling his business with his studies was difficult and that he often felt restricted by the university system.

@vibewithtofss said:

"In 200l I had a makeup studio of my own and juggling it was tough too and being in uni has always felt like I was in a box to me,super glad for where I am right now and I can’t wait for what’s to come."

See the TikTok video below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

lonely kale ꧂ ✈︎✰☯︎ said:

"I don’t know how that 5.0 is possible pls I want to know 🥰congratulations stranger"

Oriola❤️🌸 wrote:

"I will drop my testimony when I graduate and I pray and hope I attain my goal"

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖊𝖘𖤐𝓭𝓰𝓪𝓯 💬 commented:

"God abeg me too wan do this challenge no even about this tiktok video I just finished my 1st semester exam as an 100l I'm so scared I don't want to fail"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng